Illinois to stay in controversial voter database for now

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois election officials have decided the state will remain in a multi-state voter registration database that critics claim is inaccurate and could lead to security breaches.

The motion to withdraw from the Kansas-run Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program failed on Monday after the State Board of Elections voted 4-4. Five votes were needed for it to pass.

However, the issue could come before the Illinois board again or through the Legislature, as some advocates have promised.

Groups including the Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights have raised concerns about the program run by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who's also a vice chairman of President Donald Trump's election fraud commission.

Kansas' director of elections Bryan Caskey says officials are working on new security guidelines.

Over two dozen states participate.

