Traffic stop nets over 400 grams of suspected meth - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Traffic stop nets over 400 grams of suspected meth

Posted:
Jasso-Diaz (left) and Courson Jasso-Diaz (left) and Courson
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two Quincy men were arrested Sunday after authorities found over 400 grams of suspected meth during a traffic stop, according to a news release.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported deputies pulled over a vehicle heading south in the northbound lane at I-172, just south of Highway 24. During the stop, authorities said over 400 grams of suspected meth was found inside the vehicle.

The release stated the driver, Emir F. Jasso-Diaz, 24, had no valid driver's licence or insurance.

Jasso-Diaz and the passenger, James W. Courson, 29, was each arrested for manufacture/delivery of a methamphetamine 400 - 900 grams, authorities said.

The release stated both were placed in the Adams County Jail on no bond, pending their first court appearance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.