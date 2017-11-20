Traffic stop nets over 400 grams of suspected meth

Two Quincy men were arrested Sunday after authorities found over 400 grams of suspected meth during a traffic stop, according to a news release.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported deputies pulled over a vehicle heading south in the northbound lane at I-172, just south of Highway 24. During the stop, authorities said over 400 grams of suspected meth was found inside the vehicle.

The release stated the driver, Emir F. Jasso-Diaz, 24, had no valid driver's licence or insurance.

Jasso-Diaz and the passenger, James W. Courson, 29, was each arrested for manufacture/delivery of a methamphetamine 400 - 900 grams, authorities said.

The release stated both were placed in the Adams County Jail on no bond, pending their first court appearance.