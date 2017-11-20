Program gives people chance to become homeowners

Northeast Community Action Corporation, or NECAC, offers a 502 Direct Home Loan for low-income individuals or households who qualify and want to buy a home in a rural area.

NECAC said the loans can extend to up to 33 years with competitive interest rates and no down payments.

"This is a perfect loan for someone who doesn't make a lot of money, but still has the credit history," said Debbie Smith, the Home Ownership Director at NECAC. "In other words they have paid their bills on time, they just don't have credit. So this is a perfect loan for them."

Smith said whenever someone receives the loan, they have to take a home ownership class that they offer.

"There's a lot to think about, a lot to consider," said Smith. "It's just not 'Can I afford it' but 'Where do I want to be? How long do I want to be there?' So the home ownership classes are designed to help people really think about renting verses buying. 'Am I ready to become a home owner?'"

For more information on how to apply for this loan, you can call NECAC at 573-324-6622.