Homeowner puts out fire to save his home

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
A look inside the kitchen that caught fire A look inside the kitchen that caught fire
The dryer that caught fire The dryer that caught fire
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Hancock County house fire could have been a lot worse if it weren't for quick actions by the homeowner.

In Denver, Illinois a dryer caught fire in a kitchen. Homeowner Robert Johnson felt the heat coming from the kitchen, then saw the flames on Monday.

Johnson is also a volunteer firefighter living just yards from the fire station. He said he ran over to get a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before anymore damage could be done.

"I went in and shot over there in the corner where the flames were, and I guess I got it all out because it never got any worse," Johnson said.

Johnson said fire crews did show up to make sure there were no other problems. No one was injured.
 

