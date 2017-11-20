Organization will help families enjoy a Christmas dinner

The Salvation Army will also have toys for parents to choose from for children up to 16 years old.

Volunteers helped the Salvation Army provide a Christmas Dinner to over 700 families that year and they plan on doing the same this year.

If your family needs help to put a Christmas meal on the table, The Salvation Army said help is available.

They're still accepting applications for Christmas food baskets. They said you can sign up at the Family Service Building at 501 Broadway in Quincy from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Salvation Army said families will receive boxes filled Christmas dinner necessities.

"There are hams and sweet potatoes and vegetables and rolls and dessert and all those things that we all enjoy around the table as a family that we share together," said Major Cheryl Miller.

The Salvation Army says the Christmas food boxes made a big impact on families last year and they want to do the same for this year.

"Last year we served over 700 families and so we look forward to that again," said Miller "We assume the need is going to be just as great and we are ready for that 700 families."

Miller said if you have children up to the age of 16 and need help with gifts, you can apply for Toy Town on the same application as the Christmas Food Baskets. The deadline to submit applications is December 15th.