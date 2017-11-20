WIU police warn of increase in burglaries during holiday breaks

Police said the best way to catch thieves is through the community

If you have children in college, authorities said this is the time of year when crime starts picking up on campus.

With fewer students on campus, WIU police are warning students to keep their valuables locked up before heading home for Thanksgiving.

WIU Sophomore Josh Frankie is staying on campus for break, but he knows all to well what can happen over the holidays.

"I know people who have had money stolen, gaming consoles stolen, electronics like laptops and cell phones stolen," Frankie said.

WIU Campus Police Lt. Thomas Clark said every year they see a spike in burglaries both in residence halls and cars left in parking lots.

"We've noticed over break times an increased incidents of burglaries," Clark said. "A lot of it's just opportunity. We'll see people out and about campus area looking for easy targets basically."

Clark said the easiest way to protect yourself from burglaries may be the simplest, lock the door.

"Really if your dorm is locked, that's the best way to keep if safe," Clark added. "A locked door is pretty much what you want."

Police said they also see some car burglaries with many students taking the train home.

"Cars present an opportunity because they're easy, they're on the street and people walking by right close to them," Clark said.

Locking the doors and taking valuables home is the best way to prevent theft, but in order to catch a thief, Clark said they rely on the community.

"If you see anything suspicious, certainly we encourage you to call 911 immediately," Clark added. "A lot of times, the times we've had arrests made on burglaries, it's been because of somebody in the neighborhood keeping a watchful eye out and made a phone call when they've seen something going on that looks suspicious."

Campus police suggest putting your driver's license number on electronics like gaming systems or laptops. That way, they can easily identify the items if they are stolen.

