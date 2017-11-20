Bidding delayed for a local park trail

Portions of the trail are already complete. The Quincy Park District hopes to have the 18th an 24th segment done by next fall.

Bidding for the last segment of the Klingner Trail in Quincy has been delayed until March.

That's a couple of months past when the Quincy Park District originally thought it would take place. Officials said having the bidding in the spring pushes it a little close to when tree removal is not allowed due to the endangered Indiana Bat. They said they have a plan to make sure construction stays on track.

"Just being proactive right now and getting bids from qualified contractors to do that removal so we don't lose a construction season on the 18th to 24th Street segment," said Rome Frericks the Executive Director of the Quincy Park District.

Frericks said they don't expect as many obstacles for the 18th to 24th Street segment. They hope to have it completed by fall of 2018.