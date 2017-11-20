Teen taken to hospital after rear-end crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teen taken to hospital after rear-end crash

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Photo courtesy of Alize Hernandez after rear-end crash in Quincy on Monday. Photo courtesy of Alize Hernandez after rear-end crash in Quincy on Monday.
Another view of the damage after a crash on Monday in Quincy. Photo courtesy of Alize Hernandez. Another view of the damage after a crash on Monday in Quincy. Photo courtesy of Alize Hernandez.
Damage to a vehicle after a crash near John Wood Community in Quincy on Monday. Photo courtesy of Alize Hernandez. Damage to a vehicle after a crash near John Wood Community in Quincy on Monday. Photo courtesy of Alize Hernandez.

Illinois State Police say an 18-year-old woman was taken to Blessing Hospital Monday after a crash near John Wood Community College in Quincy.

According to an ISP release, around 12:19 p.m., Alize Hernandez, of Camp Point, was heading southbound on 48th Street and was stopped in traffic to make a left turn into John Wood Community College. Police say Alicia Rennecker, 20, of Barry, Illinois was also driving southbound and didn't stop, rear-ending Hernendez' car.

The release states paramedics took Hernandez to Blessing Hospital in fair condition and police ticketed Rennecker for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.  

ISP said everyone involved was wearing their seat belt.

