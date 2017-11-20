Family Ties: Batsell cousins shine for state-bound Panthers

MONROE CITY, MO. (WGEM) -- It was near the end of the 2016 football season when Nehemiah Batsell moved from the St. Louis area to Monroe City just in time to see his new town's high school advance to a state championship football game.



"It's been a big transition from a big school to a small school but I fee like I fit in well, and a lot of the guys, we get along together," said Batsell.



Unable to play for the Panthers in 2016, Batsell was quick to join the team in 2017 as a junior.



"Nehemiah came in and it's kind of funny because we had this kid from St. Louis who was a little bit ornery," said head coach David Kirby.



"We didn't know what we were going to get with him but he is a kid that has bought in to our program."



But Nehemiah wouldn't be the only Batsell to suit up in the black and gold as his cousin Keenan Batsell found his way onto the field as well.



"Since we were little kids we've always wanted play together and be on the same team," said Nehemiah.



"After a while of us being separate, we've gone to visit each other for a while, but now that he is here it feels great that he is here to help us out," Keenan said.



On the field, Nehemiah began to shine through as a wide receiver and a corner back while Keenan, a sophomore and Monroe City native, shined through as a punishing running back.



"We both helped each other out the best we could to try and figure out everything to get everything settled and stuff like that," Keenan said.



While the Batsell boys performances speak for themselves on the field, they also relish in the opportunity to strengthen the bond between them.



"I was always the one down in St. Louis so far from him but it means a lot to finally share this moment with him," said Nehemiah.



Now, Nehemiah won't have to watch his cousin's team in a state championship game because he'll be on the field this time.