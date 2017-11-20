Fright Night for Honor Flight raises money for veterans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fright Night for Honor Flight raises money for veterans

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A frightful event helped raise more than $3,000 for Great River Honor Flight.

Nine homes around Quincy were decorated for Halloween for the Fright Night for Honor Flight Home Tour; they collected donations during the drive-through tour, and ended up raising almost $3,200.

Honor Flight is done for the year, the next mission is planned for April 2018.
 

