Quincy City Council presents sick day buy back ordinance

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy leaders say they can save taxpayer dollars and ease the burden of pensions by buying back sick days that employees bank. We now know how much that will cost.

Mayor Kyle Moore says the price tag is just over $600,000. This pays employees, like Quincy firefighters, for days already accrued, while allowing the city to lower the cap. Most of the money will come out of the general fund.

Mayor Moore says it should lower the sick day buy back line item in future budgets, which is usually around $700,000.

"I do not believe it's in the tax payer's best interest to have a $700,000 line item for sick day buy backs out of all our budgets," Moore said. "I believe we can invest that into better things. More manpower, more equipment, on streets, sewers and sidewalks."

Council held its first reading on the $600,000 payment as well as changing the cap employees can bank. The issue is expected to come up next week and one more time before a final decision.

