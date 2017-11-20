Quincy plans to take down more ash trees

With an insect killing ash trees in Quincy, more trees could come down in the new year.

City officials will start seeking bids to cut down another round of 85 ash trees. This is the third phase in the city's emerald ash borer management plan. Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said since the city confirmed the emerald ash borer bug in Quincy earlier this year, it's more important than ever to knock down big trees.

"Within a couple years of a tree getting emerald ash borer, they start dropping limbs," Bevelheimer said. "Obviously when we have trees over right of ways, that's a safety hazard for vehicular traffic, as well as pedestrians. That's something the city's cognizant of and wants to address."

Bevelheimer estimates there's another 400 smaller ash trees that need to be addressed. Since they're small, he feels they're not a priority right now.