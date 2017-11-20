Thanksgiving, Black Friday retails hours - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thanksgiving, Black Friday retails hours

More retail stores are closed on Thanksgiving this year, but there's still plenty of options.

  • Quincy Mall will be open from 6 p.m. through midnight on Thanksgiving.
    • Bergners opens earlier at 11 a.m. Will stay open through Black Friday shopping hours.
    • Victoria's Secret opens at 5 p.m. Will stay open through Black Friday shopping hours.
    • Sears will open at 5 p.m. and stay open until the following evening.
  • Big Lots is open from 7 a.m. to midnight. Opens on Black Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Dicks Sporting Goods is open from 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. Opens on Black Friday at 5 a.m.
  • JCPenney (Hannibal) is open from 2 p.m. until midnight. Opens on Black Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Kmart in Quincy opens at 6 a.m. and won't close until Friday night.
  • Kohls from 5 p.m. to midnight.
  • Shopko (Quincy) opens at 4 p.m. and stays open through Friday night.
  • Walmart will open at 6 p.m. and also stay open into Black Friday.
  • Farm and Home Supply (Quincy) will be open Thanksgiving from 8 p.m. to midnight.
  • Lowes is closed on Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Bed Bath and Beyond is closed Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Home Depot is closed Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Hobby Lobby is closed Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 8 a.m.
  • Menards is closed Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Staples is closed Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 7 a.m.
  • Shoe Carnival is closed Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Petco is closed Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 7 a.m.
  • Old Navy opens Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. through 1 a.m. Reopens at 5 a.m.
  • Gamestop is open Thanksgiving from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reopens at 6 a.m.
  • TJ Maxx is closed on Thanksgiving and opens Black Friday at 7 a.m.
