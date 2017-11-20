1 man dies, 2 Davenport officers injured in weekend shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A man died and two Davenport police officers were injured in an early morning weekend shooting.

The Scott County sheriff's office says 26-year-old Matthew Donald Tobin was killed in the shooting, which occurred after officers responded about 5:15 a.m. Sunday to a burglary report.

The sheriff's office says Tobin exchanged gunfire with the officers, identified as Justin King and Brenda Waline. Both officers were taken to a Davenport hospital with non-life threatening injuries. King suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Tobin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.

King has been a Davenport office since 2012, and Waline has worked in the department since 1999.

