Dispute over zoning of Quincy's Broadway Street

The plan for Quincy's future, known as the Strategic Plan, is almost done, but a Quincy resident told city council Monday there's one spot in the Gem City being ignored.

There have been disputes over the last few weeks on how the city should zone Broadway Street. A resident told alderman to do their job and grant peoples' wishes. Some aldermen said they are.

Michael Haubrich said council needs to change the zoning on Broadway between 20th and 24th streets to commercial. He tried to get a special permit to build a Smoothie King at his property near 20th and Broadway, but after residents spoke out against the permit, the city shot it down. Aldermen Mike Farha said it's council's job to follow the guidelines under the zoning plan.

"One thing zoning law doesn't allow us to take into consideration and never has, is winner's and loser's in property values," Farha said. "We have a map. It's a discipline and we're supposed to live to that."

"The county says I'm commercial, The city says I'm residential. Who's right?" Haubrich questioned.

Aldermen felt the process for Haubrich's special zoning permit worked as intended and they think zoning on that part of Broadway should remain residential. Meanwhile, Haubrich hasn't publicly said what he'll do with the land now.