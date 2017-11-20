Local retailer collects Socks for Troops

A local retailer has an easy way to provide some comfort and warmth to troops overseas this holiday season

Shoe Sensation stores nationwide are asking for sock donations for the campaign called 'Socks for Troops'. The socks will go to active duty military and local veterans.

Last year, Shoe Sensation in Hannibal donated more than 1,000 pairs of socks. This year, not even a month after the campaign started, they've already collected 400 pairs.

"Veterans Day kind of comes and goes," said Shoe Sensation General Manager Clint Harris. "We should be celebrating these guys all the time, every single day not just one day a year. This time of year, it's the least we can do to just send them some fresh, clean socks."

Shoe Sensation in Hannibal will also sell military approved socks in store for customers to buy and donate. People who purchase the socks will receive a 20 percent discount. The campaign runs until December 24.