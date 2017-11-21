Opioid deaths may surpass traffic fatalities in Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Opioid deaths may surpass traffic fatalities in Missouri

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, through Aug. 31, the death toll from opioids stood at 733. The highway patrol says the count for traffic fatalities was 591.

Dan Turner is a Lewis County paramedic and has been a paramedic for more than 20 years. He said over the years he's responding to more and more opioid-related calls. 

"I'd say if there's an age group it's between 20 and 40," said Turner.

The last opioid-related call Lewis County Paramedic Chris Bogguss responded to was just four months ago. 

"The opiate problem in the US is just becoming out of control," said Bogguss.

On that call, Bogguss says he used Narcan. Narcan is administered intravenously or up the nose to reverse an overdose. 

"It just depends on what exactly they took, what's their current mental status," said Bogguss. "How's their current health state? That's going to describe how we are going to treat the patient."

Both paramedics said the problem is that narcotics are too easily accessible. Missouri is the last state to implement a prescription drug monitoring program aimed at targeting patients who doctor shop. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing an addiction to prescription pills, click here for help. 

