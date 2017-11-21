Monday's Area Scores - November 20

**High School Basketball, Boys**
-- IHSA
(Saukee Turkey Tournament)
Liberty: 54
Illini West: 57
Jackson Porter: 20 pts
Kennedy Gooding: 18 pts
Jordan Neisen: 20 pts
Lovejoy: 62
Payson: 88
Lucas Loos: 19 pts
Cole Schwartz: 17 pts
Central: 41
Pittsfield: 46
Jon Moore: 16 pts
Lane Ippensen: 14 pts
(Spoon River Tip-Off Classic)
West Hancock: 59
Stark County: 17
Kolton Johnson: 15 pts
Drake Hammel: 13 pts
West Prairie: 24
Bushnell-PC: 65
Devin Yocum: 25 pts
(Crimson Classic)
Macomb: 58
Jacksonville: 50
Carter Fayhee: 16 pts
(Tiger Classic)
Unity: 47
Riverton: 49
Luke Jansen: 16 pts
Taylor Klusmeyer: 11 pts
Rushville-Industry: 46
Athens: 60
Southeastern: 38
Beardstown: 59
(New Berlin Tournament)
West Central: 57
Raymond Lincolnwood: 46
-- MSHSAA
Brashear: 42
Marion County: 48
Sheldon Whetstone: 16 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
-- IHSA
Biggsville WC: 27
Central-SE: 70
Laney Lantz: 31 pts
(Lady Hornets Classic)
Rushville-Industry: 26
Brown County: 49
Bre Gooding: 12 pts
Alexis Doyle: 11 pts
Liberty: 45
Western-Payson: 72
Blair Borrowman: 21 pts
Kamryn Flesner: 16 pts, 12 rebs
-- MSHSAA
Hannibal: 35
Bowling Green: 53
Louisiana: 54
Silex: 58
Brashear: 58
Marion County: 27
**College Basketball, Men's**
Hannibal-LaGrange: 61
Lindenwood: 86
Lincoln Elbe: 18 pts
Trojans: (1-5)
QU JV: 52
John Wood: 104
Aziz Fadika: 19 pts
Cory Miller: 12 pts
Trail Blazers: (4-3)
