WIU's Taylor, Fisher named finalists for top FCS awards

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- Brett Taylor has had a season to remember and it just seems to be getting better and better for the Western Illinois senior and pride of Macomb.



On Saturday, Taylor won his final game on Hanson Field. A day later he and his teammates were awarded a spot in the FCS playoffs.



And Monday, Taylor was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive player in FCS football.



Taylor leads the nation with 150 tackles, 13.6 tackles per game, and 90 assisted tackles.



Last season he finished seventh in Buck Buchanan Award voting.



The Leathernecks leader has also been nominated for a top award.



Head coach Charlie Fisher is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which is given to the nation's top FCS head coach.



Western has thrived in Fisher's second year in Macomb, winning eight regular season games for the first time in 14 years. They also set a program record with six wins on the road en route to clinching a playoff berth with a road trip to Weber State set for Saturday.



Fisher is one of 18 coaches who have been nominated.



This year's winners will be named on January 5.