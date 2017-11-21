QU removes interim tag, promotes Bass to head coach

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy University has removed the interim tag and promoted Gary Bass to head coach of the football program.



Bass was named interim head coach last May following Tom Pajic's resignation and the Hawks jumped out of the gates with three wins in their first five games this season.



But they struggled down the stretch and ended the season on a six-game losing streak, and finished with a 3-8 record.



Bass says he's humble and grateful for the opportunity.



"I've spent the last six seasons as a part of the QU football program and feel strongly that this program is headed in the right direction," Bass said in a statement.



"With our culture of faith, family, and football being the cornerstone of this program I feel this is a tremendous opportunity for me as well as my staff."



Athletic director Marty Bell is confident Bass has the Hawks heading down a positive road.



"The foundation he has established through his core values will move this program in the right direction," Bell said.