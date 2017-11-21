Online shoppers warned about scams for holiday season

The BBB says scams can be more frequent during the holiday season

Just two days before the holiday shopping rush kicks in, there's a new warning about scammers.

The Quincy Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning residents to keep a lookout for scams and be aware of the best ways to stay safe when shopping online for the holidays.

With more clothing items heading out the door for Niki St. Hill during the holiday season, she worries about online shopping scams. She said when she started Boutique 1019, she wanted to make sure she and her customers were safe.

"My book keeping system that I use, it allows me to use only certain types of payment for my protection and my customers protection," St. Hill said.

The Better Business Bureau said they see an uptick in many types of scams this time of year.

"Phone calls, emails, spoofing, there's so many different ways scammers contact people," Mara Clingingsmith with the BBB said.

With being a small business, St. Hill said she relies on reviews from customers to grow her business.

"Because I'm a small business, I would worry that someone would have an issue with my payment services," St. Hill added.

The BBB said to always use a credit card when shopping online, so there's no direct link to your bank account, because if scammers are successful, Quincy Police Detective Nick Eddy said they're nearly impossible to catch.

"They're difficult. We have trouble tracking the source of them because they'll be out of the country," Eddy added. Once they go outside of our borders, we have a very hard time tracking those things down."

But there are ways to make sure you're shopping on a secure website.

"HTTPS in the URL, that "S" means secure, so you always want to make sure that the s is there before you enter any financial information," Clingingsmith said.

For more tips, click here.

