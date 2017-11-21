Old Maid Rite building torn down

The lot where the old Maid Rite building was in Macomb

The old Maid Rite building in Macomb is officially gone.

City leaders said the building was demolished earlier this month by the property owner. City Administrator Dean Torreson said the city was just days away from stepping in to tear down the building but, he's glad the owner took it down to save tax payer money.

"The city had been urging them to do so for quite a long time, and the crunch time was coming where we would of come in and done it ourselves if they hadn't done it, but they did," Torreson said. "To their credit."

Torreson said the property is still under private ownership and doesn't know the owner's plans for the future.

