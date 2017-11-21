Kirlin's stores changing hands, former headquarters up for sale

A view of the former Kirlin's store at 6th and Maine. Company officials said they're putting the building up for sale.

The downtown Quincy building that housed Kirlin's Inc. for years is now up for sale as a new generation takes over the business.

Gary Kirlin said he sold the family-owned company to his nephew, Craig Kirlin, who is the son of CEO Dale Kirlin Jr.

"It's time for a new generation to step up." Gary Kirlin said. He added that the company is in good hands, and Craig has been working at the company since college.

The sale means Craig Kirlin now owns the three remaining Kirlin's stores in Columbia and Kansas City, Missouri, and in Quincy.

"For the most part, shoppers shouldn't notice much of a change." Craig Kirlin said. "We will be making efforts to attract new customers."

Gary Kirlin said the building at 6th and Maine Streets in Quincy will be sold. He said they haven't been aggressive in selling the space yet because they are working on end-of-the-year items, but once that's out of the way, he hopes to find a buyer.

Craig Kirlin said he plans to keep the corporate headquarters in Quincy, but hasn't found a new location yet.