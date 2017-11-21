Fort Madison finishes up street projects

Crews working on the sewer project on the top of hill.

Streets in Fort Madison will be improved before the new year after many residents have been feeling the impact.

For months, residents have heard the sounds of crews going up and down the street. In a few weeks, it will all be done.

"Can't be soon enough, I am very happy about that," said Mike Litterer who lives next door to the main project at the 27th Street and Avenue L intersection. New sidewalks, lights, and crosswalks have been put in to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

"It's been needed for quite some time and I am really glad to see it being finished up so we can get away from this bottle neck right here," Resident Bruce Tennant said.

City engineer Larry Driscoll said more work is on the way for next year with the main drag of Avenue H taking center stage.

Crews will rehab the roads between 2nd and 6th Street and replace a sewer line on 7th Street.

"Last year, the city saw it was eroding and we put a new board underneath the road and railroad and will put a new line in next year," Driscoll said.

Residents said they are happy the city is doing something about it because of the aging infrastructure.

"Oh yeah it is," Tennant said. "I think they have a better opportunity now that the interstate is gone and we have the bypass. They have a better opportunity to do that work now."

But not everyone is happy.

Mike Litterer lives on the high point sewer extension project, where sewer lines are moved so residents can connect to city water.

He has a septic tank and a well and the cost of city sewer lines would raise his bill almost $100 a month.

"It's something I don't want and I will have to pay a lot more for it," Litterer said. "I don't know if I am going to be forced to get it or not."

The city also hopes to fix five bridges around Fort Madison over the next couple of years. Driscoll says the first priority will be on 27th and Avenue I.