Quincy Police hand out groceries to residents

The Quincy Police Department spread some holiday cheer on Tuesday.

Officers visited homes in the community, going door to door, and handing out bags of groceries.

Sgt. Adam Yates said the department collected roughly 200 bags worth of groceries.

He said the community shouldn't have to worry about buying food for the holidays.

"We would just rather people be able to spend time with their family and friends and not have to worry about where they're going to get their groceries, or where their food is going to come from." Yates said.

Yates also said this is the first time they've been able to do the food drive on their own, and they hope to make it an annual event.