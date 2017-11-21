Canton family's tree selected by Governor

The tree was cut down on Tuesday and sent to Jefferson City.

Christmas trees are a holiday tradition for many families across the Ti-states, but one family's tree is getting extra special treatment.

The Schaller family of Canton, Missouri had their tree cut down Tuesday morning, and it was sent off to Jefferson City.

The tree was selected by Governor Eric Greitens to go on display at the Governor's Mansion.

Owner Angela Schaller said the tree was planted in 1997, and while it started out as a Charlie Brown tree, it grew into something beautiful, and she was delighted when she got the call.

"It was late in the season." Schaller said. "They were trying to get rid of trees. It was one that had been picked over lots of times. We bought it, brought it home, planted it, and said now look where its going. So we always compare it to a Charlie Brown tree."

Schaller will then head to Jefferson City on December 1 to watch the tree lighting, and meet with the governor.