Illini West's Bryan is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- One week of voting is in the books and nearly 12,000 of you voiced your opinion by voting at WGEM.com.



It's now time to reveal the 2017 People's Choice for WGEM Fall Athlete of the Year.



Your winner is Illini West's Jacob Bryan who received 45.5 percent of the vote, defeating QND's Macker Little who earned 40.5 percent of the vote total.



Bryan enjoyed a phenomenal senior season capped off by an eighth place finish at the Class 1A state meet earlier this month.



A few days later he signed his national letter of intent with the Southern Illinois track and field program.



Special thanks to all those who voted and we will feature Bryan in the days to come.