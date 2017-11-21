Drivers share mixed feelings on gas price drop

Driver looks over pump screen before getting gas.

Gas prices are dropping just before Thanksgiving, but experts say you could still feel pain at the pump.

As drivers filled up their gas tanks at the pumps in West Quincy, Missouri before a busy holiday travel weekend, some felt thankful to see gas at $2.37

"I was really excited to see the price on the pump today because it's been a little more expensive than usual," Katie Clopper said.

Others felt the price drop was odd.

"It was kind of strange to see the gas go down around the holidays," Darrell Kelley said. "Usually it goes up."

AAA and GasBuddy.com, say with the effects of Hurricane Harvey wearing off, prices are dropping. The national average is down nearly five cents since last week. Drivers say it makes a big difference for those traveling several states away.

"Those extra $10-$20 with taking that trip can make the difference for a person," Kelley added.

Drivers still need to plan to spend more. According to Gasbuddy.com Gas is 45 cents more per gallon this year than Thanksgiving weekend last year.

"It's just so common now to see them fluctuate 20 cents here or there," Ricardo Montoya said. "So really it's not a surprise."

GasBuddy did not say what likely led to the jump from a year ago, but one driver from Milwaukee, Wisconsin offered this perspective.

"I'm really glad that they're not where they were about four years ago when we were almost paying $5 a gallon," Clopper explained.

With their tanks full, some drivers say now it's time to plan for the trip itself.

"Heading all over the place, going multi-states," Montoya added. "With all the travel and all the miles, it's always great to see them fall."

Even with the prices higher than last year, AAA estimates nearly 51-million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this weekend, the most since 2005.