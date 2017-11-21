Quincy Public Schools looking into school based healthcare - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Public Schools looking into school based healthcare

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools is looking into providing school based healthcare for staff and students.

The district is currently discussing a possible plan with Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Hospital, and SIU Medicine.

Board Vice President Mike Troup said on Tuesday that school based healthcare is something that could benefit QPS, according to state reports, and what the district is seeing from its students.

"The need for coordinating this school based health care is very strong in Quincy." Troup said.

Troup added that the hope is to have more of a plan for the school based healthcare in the next two to three months.

