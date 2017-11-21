Quincy officials look at pedestrian safety - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy officials look at pedestrian safety

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Safety concerns over patients crossing Hampshire Street prompted Quincy Medical Group officials to turn to the city.

The city's traffic commission will study Hampshire street between 11th and 12th Street. Officials say patients don't cross at the intersection and can become concerning with cars traveling along with blind spots on either side.

"As much as I'd like to say hey walk half a block out of your way and cross there, we know not everyone's going to do that," Utilities & Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said. "So we want to make sure we're doing what we can to make it as safe as possible."

Engineers will look at different options to improve the intersection over the next month to bring recommendations back to the traffic commission in January.

