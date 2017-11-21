Quincy School Board approves union contract

The school board voted to approve the four-year agreement with the Quincy Federation on Tuesday.

Members of both the Quincy Federation, and school board were recognized at the beginning of the meeting.

Board President Sayeed Ali, said the district is looking forward to being able to have a four-year deal in place, and they are hoping to be able to improve competition with other school districts when it comes to hiring employees.

"We want to be able to be very competitive with how we pay." Ali said. "So any organization you point to, they want to be able to pay the best, and attract the best employees."

Ali also says that pending on whether the state comes through with more funding, some of that money would benefit union members.