Quincy School Board approves union contract - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy School Board approves union contract

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Union members and board members were recognized on Tuesday. Union members and board members were recognized on Tuesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The school board voted to approve the four-year agreement with the Quincy Federation on Tuesday.

Members of both the Quincy Federation, and school board were recognized at the beginning of the meeting.

Board President Sayeed Ali, said the district is looking forward to being able to have a four-year deal in place, and they are hoping to be able to improve competition with other school districts when it comes to hiring employees.

"We want to be able to be very competitive with how we pay." Ali said. "So any organization you point to, they want to be able to pay the best, and attract the best employees."

Ali also says that pending on whether the state comes through with more funding, some of that money would benefit union members.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.