Hannibal looks to increase crowd safety

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

More people attending festivals and parades in downtown Hannibal has city leaders looking to install permanent barricades to prevent attacks involving vehicles.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Councilman Mike Dobson showed council members pictures of the steel bollards which would span from Broadway to North Street, including the side streets at each alley. A permanent base would go into the street and whenever the city wants to use the bollards the street department would come out to screw in and lock the top half of the bollard.

Dobson says the wooden, reflective barriers the city uses now aren't fail safe. 

"The bollards match the historic district itself; the light poles and directional signs," said Dobson. "So they kind of match the area and they're a lot more substantial and they're not moveable."

The council is looking at about $12,000 for 50 barriers. Dobson also said he would like to install some by the riverfront as well. At Tuesday's meeting the council approved starting the bidding process but there's no word yet on when construction would begin.

