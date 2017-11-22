Price tag could increase for chloramine removal in Hannibal

Hannibal's Board of Public Works continues to update the city council on the removal of chloramines from Hannibal's water supply.

Bob Stevenson, the general manager at the Board of Public Works, says BPW hired a St. Louis engineering firm to test carbon as an alternative purifier.

The engineer is trying to figure out how long the carbon will last before BPW can't use it anymore.

Officials originally thought the carbon would last a year, but Stevenson says it may only last four months, which means BPW would have to replace the carbon earlier than they thought.

"The carbon is not free," said Stevenson. "We have to buy it. If the carbon gets exhausted sooner rather than later we will have to buy more carbon so it will be more expensive."

The study is still ongoing. Stevenson said they should have the results by the end of the December.