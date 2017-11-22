Tuesday's Area Scores - November 21

Dezi Jones had 21 points and seven steals to lead Hannibal past Bowling Green.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



Bowling Green: 41

Hannibal: 73

Dezi Jones: 21 pts, 7 steals



Louisiana: 51

Pleasant Hill: 48

Derek Richards: 24 pts

Dalton Crane: 13 pts



Knox County: 40

Canton: 51

Carson Birck: 13 pts

Hayden Miller: 13 pts



Highland: 39

Kirksville: 64

Keetan Johnston: 11 pts



Westran: 51

South Shelby: 40

JJ Adams: 13 pts



Mark Twain: 62

Paris: 45



-- Saukee Turkey Tournament

Western: 49

Payson: 61

Trevor Voss: 24 pts

Easton Billings: 19 pts



Illini West: 55

Central: 57

Lane Ippensen: 20 pts

Jackson Porter: 37 pts



-- Spoon River Tip-Off Classic

Galesburg JV: 44

West Hancock: 70

Riley Langford: 25 pts

Logan Dorethy: 18 pts



Bushnell-PC: 59

Stark County: 25

Devin Yocum: 21 pts



Canton JV: 51

West Prairie: 65

Mason Engnell: 34 pts



-- Tiger Classic

Athens: 50

Southeastern: 23



Riverton: 46

Rushville-Industry: 44



Unity: 66

Beardstown: 74

(Overtime)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 48

Moline: 54

Shelby Nelson: 12 pts



Unity: 29

Central-SE: 47

Laney Lantz: 20 pts



Monmouth-Roseville: 55

West Hancock: 40

Emma Knipe: 14 pts



Macomb: 88

Mercer County: 68

Jordyn Hare/Alex Neve: 16 pts each



(IGHSAU)

Central Lee: 74

WACO: 14

MacKenzie Northup: 28 pts



Holy Trinity: 72

Burlington ND: 42

Brett Schneider: 23 pts



(MSHSAA)

Highland: 69

Kirksville: 36

Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts



Scotland County: 23

Clark County: 72

Carissa Bevans: 18 pts

Maggie Schutte: 16 pts



Knox County: 44

Canton: 50

Olivia Jarvis: 15 pts



Westran: 29

South Shelby: 56

Caitlin Poore: 13 pts



Bevier: 33

North Shelby: 52

Makayla McDaniel: 18 pts



Mark Twain: 23

Paris: 57





**College Basketball, Women's**



Western Illinois: 77

Illinois: 67

Taylor Higginbotham: 24 pts, 11 rebs

Taylor Hanneman: 19 pts

Leathernecks: (4-1), first win over a Big Ten opponent since 2005





**High School Wrestling**



-- Quincy High loses duals to Carbondale, Chatham-Glenwood, and Collinsville