Tuesday's Area Scores - November 21

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Bowling Green: 41
Hannibal: 73
Dezi Jones: 21 pts, 7 steals
Louisiana: 51
Pleasant Hill: 48
Derek Richards: 24 pts
Dalton Crane: 13 pts
Knox County: 40
Canton: 51
Carson Birck: 13 pts
Hayden Miller: 13 pts
Highland: 39
Kirksville: 64
Keetan Johnston: 11 pts
Westran: 51
South Shelby: 40
JJ Adams: 13 pts
Mark Twain: 62
Paris: 45
-- Saukee Turkey Tournament
Western: 49
Payson: 61
Trevor Voss: 24 pts
Easton Billings: 19 pts
Illini West: 55
Central: 57
Lane Ippensen: 20 pts
Jackson Porter: 37 pts
-- Spoon River Tip-Off Classic
Galesburg JV: 44
West Hancock: 70
Riley Langford: 25 pts
Logan Dorethy: 18 pts
Bushnell-PC: 59
Stark County: 25
Devin Yocum: 21 pts
Canton JV: 51
West Prairie: 65
Mason Engnell: 34 pts
-- Tiger Classic
Athens: 50
Southeastern: 23
Riverton: 46
Rushville-Industry: 44
Unity: 66
Beardstown: 74
(Overtime)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 48
Moline: 54
Shelby Nelson: 12 pts
Unity: 29
Central-SE: 47
Laney Lantz: 20 pts
Monmouth-Roseville: 55
West Hancock: 40
Emma Knipe: 14 pts
Macomb: 88
Mercer County: 68
Jordyn Hare/Alex Neve: 16 pts each
(IGHSAU)
Central Lee: 74
WACO: 14
MacKenzie Northup: 28 pts
Holy Trinity: 72
Burlington ND: 42
Brett Schneider: 23 pts
(MSHSAA)
Highland: 69
Kirksville: 36
Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts
Scotland County: 23
Clark County: 72
Carissa Bevans: 18 pts
Maggie Schutte: 16 pts
Knox County: 44
Canton: 50
Olivia Jarvis: 15 pts
Westran: 29
South Shelby: 56
Caitlin Poore: 13 pts
Bevier: 33
North Shelby: 52
Makayla McDaniel: 18 pts
Mark Twain: 23
Paris: 57
**College Basketball, Women's**
Western Illinois: 77
Illinois: 67
Taylor Higginbotham: 24 pts, 11 rebs
Taylor Hanneman: 19 pts
Leathernecks: (4-1), first win over a Big Ten opponent since 2005
**High School Wrestling**
-- Quincy High loses duals to Carbondale, Chatham-Glenwood, and Collinsville
