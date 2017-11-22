Tuesday's Area Scores - November 21 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - November 21

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Dezi Jones had 21 points and seven steals to lead Hannibal past Bowling Green.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

Bowling Green: 41
Hannibal: 73
Dezi Jones: 21 pts, 7 steals

Louisiana: 51
Pleasant Hill: 48
Derek Richards: 24 pts
Dalton Crane: 13 pts

Knox County: 40
Canton: 51
Carson Birck: 13 pts
Hayden Miller: 13 pts

Highland: 39
Kirksville: 64
Keetan Johnston: 11 pts

Westran: 51
South Shelby: 40
JJ Adams: 13 pts

Mark Twain: 62
Paris: 45

-- Saukee Turkey Tournament
Western: 49
Payson: 61
Trevor Voss: 24 pts
Easton Billings: 19 pts

Illini West: 55
Central: 57
Lane Ippensen: 20 pts
Jackson Porter: 37 pts

-- Spoon River Tip-Off Classic
Galesburg JV: 44
West Hancock: 70
Riley Langford: 25 pts
Logan Dorethy: 18 pts

Bushnell-PC: 59
Stark County: 25
Devin Yocum: 21 pts

Canton JV: 51
West Prairie: 65
Mason Engnell: 34 pts

-- Tiger Classic
Athens: 50
Southeastern: 23

Riverton: 46
Rushville-Industry: 44

Unity: 66
Beardstown: 74
(Overtime)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
Quincy High: 48
Moline: 54
Shelby Nelson: 12 pts

Unity: 29
Central-SE: 47
Laney Lantz: 20 pts

Monmouth-Roseville: 55
West Hancock: 40
Emma Knipe: 14 pts

Macomb: 88
Mercer County: 68
Jordyn Hare/Alex Neve: 16 pts each

(IGHSAU)
Central Lee: 74
WACO: 14
MacKenzie Northup: 28 pts

Holy Trinity: 72
Burlington ND: 42
Brett Schneider: 23 pts

(MSHSAA)
Highland: 69
Kirksville: 36
Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts

Scotland County: 23
Clark County: 72
Carissa Bevans: 18 pts
Maggie Schutte: 16 pts

Knox County: 44
Canton: 50
Olivia Jarvis: 15 pts

Westran: 29
South Shelby: 56
Caitlin Poore: 13 pts

Bevier: 33
North Shelby: 52
Makayla McDaniel: 18 pts

Mark Twain: 23
Paris: 57


**College Basketball, Women's**

Western Illinois: 77
Illinois: 67
Taylor Higginbotham: 24 pts, 11 rebs
Taylor Hanneman: 19 pts
Leathernecks: (4-1), first win over a Big Ten opponent since 2005


**High School Wrestling**

-- Quincy High loses duals to Carbondale, Chatham-Glenwood, and Collinsville

