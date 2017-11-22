Troopers step up patrols during Thanksgiving holiday

Nearly 51 million Americans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said extra troopers will be out on the state's highways to handle the extra traffic.

Troopers are also participating in Operation C.A.R.E. or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

Sgt. Eric Brown said you can never be too prepared for any length of trip.

"Plan ahead, prepare for whatever you might see on your trip whether it be a short trip or a long trip. Be prepared for roadside emergencies," he said. "Obviously watching your speed. Paying attention to the job of driving and not being distracted with things like following too close, maintaining a single lane and avoiding the use of your phone."

Sgt. Brown said you should watch your speed at all times because a ticket or even your life isn't worth saving a few minutes.

Sgt. Brown added if you're traveling longer distances, check other areas you're traveling through and their forecasts.

"Being prepared for that and having knowledge of what you are anticipating to have happen on your trip can help you plan your trip more efficiently and know whether you need to leave sooner or maybe change some travel plans due to some weather conditions," he said.

If you happen to break down on the side of the road somewhere and need help, Sgt. Brown added don't hesitate to give the Highway Patrol a call.