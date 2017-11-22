Hannibal teacher wins November Golden Apple Award

The November WGEM Golden Apple Award was revealed on Wednesday morning.



Hannibal's Oakwood Elementary School teacher Lori Schutte is the winner.



Schutte has been teaching for 25 years and she's spent her entire career at Oakwood Elementary.



"I think it's just seeing the growth the kids make," Schutte said. "It's unbelievable where they begin and where they end. It's very rewarding to see that."

Coming up tonight on WGEM News at Six, we'll take you into Mrs. Schutte's classroom. Hear from the school principal, parents, and some of Mrs. Schutte's students about why she is so deserving of this month's WGEM Golden Apple Award.

