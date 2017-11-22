Illinois fire marshal offers safety tips for Thanksgiving - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois fire marshal offers safety tips for Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois state fire marshal is urging people to be safe in the kitchen this week as Thanksgiving is the peak day for when the most home cooking fires occur.

In 2015, fire departments nationwide responded to over 1,700 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. That's according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Fire Marshal Matt Perez suggests staying at home when the turkey is cooking and to check on it often. Also, turn pot handles inward over the stove and keep them out of reach from accident bumps or pets.

The fire marshal is advising those using turkey fryers to never leave them unattended and keep them outdoors and away from walls and off decks. Also keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

Below are safety tips offered by the National Fire Protection Association:

  • Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.
  • Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.
  • Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.
  • Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
  • Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
  • Keep knives out of the reach of children.
  • Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
  • Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.
  • Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.
  • Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.