Tri-State schools, you could win a party for your school just for taking part in this year's Fall Harvest!

How do you win? Two winners this year!

One school must collect the highest percentage on food items for the Fall Harvest Food Drive. (1 can, box, etc., is equivalent to 1 item of food.) The total food items for each school will be calculated per capita, giving every school an equal opportunity to win!

Plus, the school that collects the most items will win as well!

Your school must maintain an enrollment of 20 or more students to participate, and be a school (Pre-K to 12th) in the WGEM viewing area. Items must be donated to a local food pantry.

The two winning schools will win $1000 cash and a party for 50 kids at the Kroc Center in Quincy.

Also, one lucky student from each winning school will win a mini tablet from Cell Tech!

To enter, email sdickerman@wgem.com your school’s information. Include how many items were collected and the number of students in the school

Thanks to Air Specialists and Cell Tech for their generous donation of these great prizes! Here are some FAQs about Fall Harvest:

What is the goal of the WGEM Fall Harvest? Simple -- feed the hungry in the tri-states. All items donated go directly towards your local Salvation Army or hometown food pantry to meet the daily needs of those less fortunate.

The WGEM Fall Harvest Air Specialists School Challenge runs through Dec. 13th.

What types of items are needed? Canned vegetables, boxed dinners, macaroni & cheese, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, spaghetti, instant dressing, pudding, Jell-O, cake mix, sugar, flour, coffee, canned fruit, tea, popcorn, hot chocolate, instant rice, soup, ketchup, and even items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and bathroom tissue.