Heavy travel expected on Thanksgiving

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic tends to be more local on Thanksgiving Day, but they want you to always be prepared no matter the distance you're traveling,

Sgt. Brown said they expect a number of people to still be traveling Thursday.

"Thursday will be quite a bit lighter but you will still see a number of cars traveling from one family member's home to another or people who weren't able to leave on Wednesday," said Brown.

Another important thing to remember is having your cell phone charged before you go and make sure your car is ready for the trip.

"Make sure that your vehicle is prepared for whatever trip you are taking and the time of year," he said. "Be sure your fluids are full. Make sure your tires are functioning properly. Have the proper safety equipment in the vehicle with you in case you experience an emergency such as a flat tire."

Sgt. Brown said this holiday weekend troopers will be focusing on distracted drivers.