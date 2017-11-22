Man accused of sexual assault 'not fit to stand trial'

A Quincy man accused of sexually abusing kids is "not fit to stand trial", according to court records.More >>
Prosecutors want to move out of Lee County the trial of a boarding school owner on sex abuse and other charges.More >>
A Topeka, Illinois, woman was arrested by Adams County authorities Tuesday on multiple charges, according to a news release.More >>
The Quincy Police Department asked the public for help Tuesday in a theft investigation.More >>
Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale is expected to enter a plea in his DUI case, according to court records.More >>
Illinois State Police say an 18-year-old woman was taken to Blessing Hospital Monday after a crash near John Wood Community College in Quincy.More >>
Two Quincy men were arrested Sunday after authorities found over 400 grams of suspected meth during a traffic stop, according to a news release.More >>
A Dunlap, Illinois, woman was injured in a crash Friday morning in Brown County, according to police.More >>
A Kahoka, Missouri, man was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to the crash report.More >>
Illinois State Police reported a man was injured in a semi rollover Wednesday afternoon in Scott County.More >>
