Man accused of sexual assault 'not fit to stand trial'

A Quincy man accused of sexually abusing kids is "not fit to stand trial", according to court records.

Records shows the ruling Wednesday for Johnnie Kadow, 36, was made following a fitness examination. He's scheduled back in court Dec. 6 for a status hearing.

Police reported Kadow was arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in August. They said he was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy.

Authorities reported Kadow was a longtime friend of the victims' mother.