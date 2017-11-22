Hannibal teacher wins Golden Apple for November

Hannibal teacher Lori Schutte was selected as WGEM's November Golden Apple Award winner.

Schutte was nominated by one of her kindergarten student's parents.

"She saw the commercial with you sitting around the table with the students talking about a Golden Apple and she said 'Mom, Mrs. Schutte needs one of those. She's a really good teacher,'" Melanie Smith said.

Schutte has been teaching for 25 years and every single year has been spent at Hannibal's Oakwood Elementary School.



"I've started with families and I've gone through all their children and have gotten to know them and that's the best part," Schutte said.

Smith said Schutte has made her sometimes shy little girl's transition into the classroom easier and she's helped her daughter bloom.

"(Schutte) both nurturing and has high exceptions and she does that," Smith said.

Oakwood Principal Denise Hudson has also had a child in Schutte's class and sees her ability to push her students to be their best.

"It doesn't matter if they come in knowing lots or knowing little she finds right where they are at," Hudson said. "She meets right where they are at and she pushes them to be the best they can be and has high expectations and loves them at the same time."



"I think it's just seeing the growth the kids make," Schutte said. "It's unbelievable where they begin and where they end. It's very rewarding to see that."

Schutte plans to retire in May. As she steps away from the classroom, the impact Schutte has had on her students will carry on.

"They know that she believes in them and if someone believes in you, you want to do the best you can for that person," Hudson said.