Illinois deer harvest total drops

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported a drop in deer harvest totals during the first weekend of firearm season.

In a news release, IDNR stated the preliminary total from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 was 51,365. That's compared to 54,452 in 2016.

Below are the preliminary totals for local counties:

2016 2017 ADAMS 1,642 1,408 BROWN 645 663 HANCOCK 1,079 1,082 MCDONOUGH 597 525 PIKE 1,346 1,187 SCHUYLER 901 871 SCOTT 264 196

