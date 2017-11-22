Illinois deer harvest total drops - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois deer harvest total drops

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported a drop in deer harvest totals during the first weekend of firearm season.

In a news release, IDNR stated the preliminary total from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 was 51,365. That's compared to 54,452 in 2016.

Below are the preliminary totals for local counties:

Below are the the preliminary harvest totals for every Illinois county:

2016 2017
ADAMS 1,642 1,408
ALEXANDER 283 291
BOND 390 441
BOONE 87 82
BROWN 645 663
BUREAU 704 632
CALHOUN 482 505
CARROLL 529 425
CASS 475 429
CHAMPAIGN 165 133
CHRISTIAN 420 360
CLARK 715 775
CLAY 784 760
CLINTON 457 495
COLES 388 382
CRAWFORD 656 673
CUMBERLAND 494 478
DEKALB 79 67
DEWITT 192 180
DOUGLAS 105 96
EDGAR 387 365
EDWARDS 282 273
EFFINGHAM 589 580
FAYETTE 1,050 1,008
FORD 72 64
FRANKLIN 807 854
FULTON 1,344 1,270
GALLATIN 296 282
GREENE 660 641
GRUNDY 214 157
HAMILTON 786 779
HANCOCK 1,079 1,082
HARDIN 605 646
HENDERSON 372 319
HENRY 404 356
IROQUOIS 326 297
JACKSON 1,562 1,487
JASPER 675 663
JEFFERSON 1,276 1,328
JERSEY 444 410
JODAVIESS 1,306 1,155
JOHNSON 1,166 1,091
KANE 18 19
KANKAKEE 125 118
KENDALL 67 52
KNOX 820 697
LAKE 5 3
LASALLE 537 431
LAWRENCE 375 394
LEE 359 328
LIVINGSTON 293 246
LOGAN 256 206
MACON 170 150
MACOUPIN 967 945
MADISON 444 493
MARION 1,051 1,081
MARSHALL 382 424
MASON 305 231
MASSAC 367 282
MCDONOUGH 597 525
MCHENRY 168 151
MCLEAN 363 324
MENARD 238 226
MERCER 605 518
MONROE 704 661
MONTGOMERY 551 509
MORGAN 508 452
MOULTRIE 134 138
OGLE 538 443
PEORIA 639 524
PERRY 814 815
PIATT 75 69
PIKE 1,346 1,187
POPE 1,096 1,092
PULASKI 281 221
PUTNAM 213 232
RANDOLPH 1,582 1,603
RICHLAND 528 481
ROCKISLAND 552 455
SALINE 618 618
SANGAMON 385 391
SCHUYLER 901 871
SCOTT 264 196
SHELBY 782 733
STARK 136 135
STCLAIR 480 477
STEPHENSON 597 417
TAZEWELL 351 333
UNION 1,060 977
VERMILION 392 330
WABASH 131 123
WARREN 382 328
WASHINGTON 672 695
WAYNE 1,035 977
WHITE 547 497
WHITESIDE 390 393
WILL 168 153
WILLIAMSON 1,060 1,048
WINNEBAGO 217 161
WOODFORD 417 404
TOTAL 54,452 51,365
