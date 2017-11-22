Local plumbers busy this week

Keck said sink piping issues often take place during this time of year.

With more people working in your kitchen this week, you may become one of the many residents dealing with plumbing issues.

David Keck of Keck Plumbing said on Wednesday that his company typically sees an increase in calls around Thanksgiving for things like sink piping issues.

Keck said people often put things down the drain that they shouldn't, including food items like rice and grease.

Keck added that it's important to be aware of what you are putting down your pipes.

"People are more apt to being at home and cooking more often than say during the summer months, maybe going out not as much." Keck said. "So common sense goes a long way with using a sink, and what you're putting down it."

Keck also said that it's helpful to fill up the sink with a little water before turning on the garbage disposal, to help flush your pipes.