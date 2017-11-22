Local plumbers busy this week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local plumbers busy this week

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Keck said sink piping issues often take place during this time of year. Keck said sink piping issues often take place during this time of year.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With more people working in your kitchen this week, you may become one of the many residents dealing with plumbing issues.

David Keck of Keck Plumbing said on Wednesday that his company typically sees an increase in calls around Thanksgiving for things like sink piping issues.

Keck said people often put things down the drain that they shouldn't, including food items like rice and grease.

Keck added that it's important to be aware of what you are putting down your pipes.

"People are more apt to being at home and cooking more often than say during the summer months, maybe going out not as much." Keck said. "So common sense goes a long way with using a sink, and what you're putting down it."

Keck also said that it's helpful to fill up the sink with a little water before turning on the garbage disposal, to help flush your pipes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.