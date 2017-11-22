Amtrak seeing increase in holiday travelers

Many Tri-state residents are traveling by train this holiday, but it may take a little longer than expected.

Amtrak sent out a notice that with more travelers, delays are inevitable. Last year, roughly 760,000 people rode on Amtrak, and the company expects similar numbers this year.

In Quincy, one train was supposed to arrive Wednesday just before noon but ended up a half hour behind schedule.

Travelers like Nadine Reedy and Glenice Dubrovich said with it being the day before Thanksgiving, they expected to have delays.

"I thought it was going to be in earlier, and I told my husband what time they told me when I picked up my ticket, but when they announced what time it was expected to come in, I let him know right away." Reedy said.

"Actually, I thought it was perfect." Dubrovich said. "It was fantastic, because I've taken it before, and it was busier before."

Amtrak also said that Wednesday and Sunday are the two busiest days of the year for the train service.