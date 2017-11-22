Health officials urge safe food handling

Local health officials are reminding people about food safety this holiday season.

The Adams County Health Department says if you are planning on cooking a big meal, you should follow these helpful tips.

If you are cooking turkey, make sure it is completely thawed and cooked all the way through. Officials at the department said that helps prevent salmonella.

Also, make sure that your food doesn't sit out for too long.

"Typically a rule of thumb is two hours, as far as keeping food out," ACHD Environmental Health Sanitarian Mitchell Housewright said. "If you can, try to keep your cold foods cold and your hot foods hot."

The health department also advises residents to wipe down the counter that their turkey was on in order to disinfect it.