Lee Co. small business expands with old downtown building

A small business owner in Keokuk is taking downtown development into her own hands.

Two historic buildings have been renovated and she hopes to bring Main Street back to where it once was.

Three years ago, it started as a small art gallery and coffee shop, but now it's grown into a whole lot more.

"Seeing a business like this, a small business, continue and thrive and continue to do the next thing, be creative, and provide for the community is a real good thing to see," resident Adam Rouse said.

The Lost Canvas, located at 719 Main St., has a new art center right down the block at 709. With small spaces and high demand, owner Ginny Henson decided to expand.

"They must be pretty popular because we are pulling people from other towns as well," Henson said. "We are bringing in more people to town, which is always a good thing."

For $24,500, Henson bought the old building from the previous owner and has turned into an art center that fits up to 60 people.

Trevor Pullinger brought his youth group to an art class and said the old space was not big enough.

"For a small community like this, arts are essential because it builds the culture of the community in ways that other places can't," Pullinger said.

Adam Rouse is a regular at the shop and said the business has a different feel than any other in the city.

"This building has used the brick, preserved the old architecture and more owners should do that," Rouse said.

The city hopes more business owners follow Henson's lead. City Manager Aaron Burnett said investments like this are the key to the resurgence that Keokuk is experiencing.

"There is a new energy around town and I feel good that I can be part of saving another building," Henson said.

Henson adds that she has seen people in classes that have come as far as Kirksville, Missouri, Fairfield, Iowa, and even Macomb, Illinois.

The next event at the Lost Canvas is the Vendor Blender on Dec. 1.

