Work begins on Baldwin School tornado shelter

Aerial view of the installation via the WGEM News Drone. Aerial view of the installation via the WGEM News Drone.
Wednesday was a big step towards student safety at the new Baldwin School under construction in Quincy.

Crews installed the walls for the new tornado shelter at the site on 30th and Maine. The walls are pre-made, but built to withstand a direct hit from a major tornado.

Superintendent Roy Webb said it was an important addition.

"A great safety aspect for all the students," Webb said. "These tornado safe rooms that are in all of our elementary schools and the high school can withstand an EF5 tornado, so they can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour. So it's a great safety aspect of all the new schools."

The new Baldwin Elementary is set to open in 2019.

