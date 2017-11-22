New leadership, new direction for Kirlin's

A longtime Quincy institution is changing hands. Gary Kirlin said he sold Kirlin's Inc. to his nephew. Since 2000, the company has gone from more than 100 stores in the U.S. down to just three due to declining sales.

Craig Kirlin is the new owner and CEO of Kirlin's Inc. after his uncle and father sold it to him earlier this month. He said the biggest focus remains the same.

"It's the customer service," Kirlin said. "Obviously you can go to a big box retailer and find a lower price or online. But, we're hoping to give you that customer experience and help you find things that you didn't think you needed or looked for."

Many of Kirlin's stores have closed like the one in downtown Quincy, leaving just three remaining, including the Quincy Mall location. Craig Kirlin said his goal is to tap into a new customer base.

"You look into everything from what it popular on social media," Kirlin added. "Honestly, you talk to other Hallmark owners and what is selling for them and kind of work through that."

To reach a younger customer base, Kirlin said shifting to online sales is a must.

"We're going to look into like a ship-from-store program, where we can ship things to people who can't make it into the store as easily. Having more of that online presence is the goal," Kirlin said.

But loyal shoppers hope to see the same Kirlin's quality they're used to.

"I hope to see as much variety as we have now," Joan McDearmon said. "I know when things change hands, sometimes that changes. But I do like the items here, not only Hallmark, but the other items as well."

