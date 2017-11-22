Pizza a popular choice the day before Thanksgiving - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pizza a popular choice the day before Thanksgiving

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Papa Murphy's employee preparing a pizza Papa Murphy's employee preparing a pizza
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you're not in the mood to cook dinner ahead of Thanksgiving, you're not alone.

Local pizza shops said the night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year.

Employees at Papa Murphy's in Quincy said they've been busy all day prepping to sell more than 400 pizzas. Owner Judy Dobbins said they get a lot of extra orders because a lot of people don't want to deal with the hassle of making dinner right before the big meal.

"Most people don't want to cook on a day before a holiday like Thanksgiving or even Christmas Eve," Dobbins said. "They get something quick and easy that they can prepare at home anytime that's convenient for you."

Employees said they also anticipate big days right before other upcoming holidays like Christmas or New Years.

