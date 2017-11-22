Record number of Thanksgiving meals delivered in Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Record number of Thanksgiving meals delivered in Keokuk

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A church in Keokuk said the need for a hot meal on Thanksgiving is higher than ever before and volunteers made sure no one went hungry. 

Volunteers at God's Way Christian Center on Des Moines Street packed and delivered 209 boxes of food.

The boxes have fresh turkey and ham along with fruit and vegetables.

The pastor said they handed out a record number of boxes, but it was great to see the community come together to help. 

"A minimum wage or part time job just doesn't cut it," Pastor Sylvia Tillman said. "You have to pay lights, gas, and water and buy groceries. You have four or five children. It's just the need is very great." 

Tillman added that more than 150 people will be at the church for their Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

